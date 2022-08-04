Last-minute let-down

Actor Nay Maps is proof that in this competitive industry you need multiple sources of income. He has learnt a thing or two from Somizi by working the ground and getting the bag.

Back to gossip, Nay Maps’ PR team tricked us into attending this event. The initial invites stated that they do would be held at the Solo restaurant in Sandton. My cheap taste buds were excited, but to my disappointment, on arrival, we were told that the event had moved to Sunninghill. Lord, did I not panic about getting lost in the dark!

Eventually, my sidekick and I arrived at the White Lounge Sunninghill. The venue is nice if you are the type of girl who frequents shisanyamas or hang around comrades, but not the type who aspires to be Sarah Langa.

You could tell by the decor and balloon arrangement that the event was either prepared last minute or lacked a budget. It looked more like an after-tears celebration. Those CNA black and gold balloons and funeral flowers are not cute at all; they gave me the creeps and the fact that the venue was dark made me more paranoid.

I must admit Nay Maps is indeed talented as he showcased his beautiful song. However, the one thing I would change about him is his pop idol image – looking like an American star in this day and age is not kosh.You’re too cute, find your own style. You can’t look like a young Usher or Neyo.

There is something sexy about Selimathunzi presenter and actor Siphesihle Vazi, apart from being my imaginary husband, he has proved to be a great actor too.

TV personality Refilwe Modiselle was out there giving Shwashwi attitude as if we share an oxygen tank. Girl, I see you once in 10 years, there is no need for that attitude, just be nice.



My heart jumped when I spotted Benjamin Dube’s son, fellow singer and producer Mtho Dube. The boy is so easy on the eye. Just a piece of advice, if you ever want to leave the church and live in sin, look no further than me.

TV and radio personality Pearl Modiadie was my best- dressed girl – she is always on point. It was good seeing her partying away her court case dramas.

Yours in gossip also attended the inaugural DStv content creator nominee announcement at the Hallmark House in Johannesburg on Thursday. In attendance were more than 200 shortlisted entrants, brands and agencies and the awards partners, all excited to hear who the nominees were.

