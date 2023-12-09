Actor Cornet Mamabolo to open his own resort

Former Skeem Saam actor Cornet Mamabolo is counting down to the opening of his new resort in Limpopo on Friday December 15.

Mabodibane Resort at Maripathekong in Ga-Molepo offers nature and adventure, according to the star who is known for his role as Tbose on the SABC1 soapie.

Speaking to Sunday World this week, Mamabolo said: “The place offers a tranquil escape surrounded by the natural beauty and cultural richness of the region. Situated amidst the captivating landscapes of Limpopo, the resort provides a perfect blend of adventure and relaxation.”

Mabodibane Resort will open in time for the influx of holidaymakers who are heading to the province for the festive season.

Mamabolo said he always had a dream to have his own resort from a young age.

“The dream and vision is old I must say, but I have been physically working on it for almost two years now,” he added.

The actor added the resort is not a separation from his love of acting.

He said he has been living between Limpopo and Gauteng for business and work. Mamabolo also has businessman interests in the finance sector.

Outdoors fun and relaxation

The resort offers services such as a farmers market and a variety of activities. These include paintballing, quad biking, hiking, camping and other outdoors games and relaxation.

According to the brief info on the launch flier, Mabodibane Resort will open at 10am on December 15 and close at 7pm. The 16th and 17th are earmarked for a two-day family picnic, operating on similar hours as the 15th.

The entrance fee is R20 per person before 2pm, and R50 afterwards.

It is also indicated that alcohol in bottles will not be allowed, only cans will be permitted.

For further info on the resort the public is asked to contact Mpho on 0781065919.

