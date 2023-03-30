African Fashion International returns with 15 iconic designers

The African Fashion International (AFI) made its successful return to Cape Town last week after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was a three-day extravaganza featuring 15 iconic designers including Gavin Rajah, Kluk CGdT, Taibo Bacar, Loin Cloth & Ashes, Habits, MaXhosa Africa, Craig Port, Matt Nolim, Stefania Morland, Shana Morland, Imprint ZA, Hugo Fleur, Kat van Duinen, David Tlale and Scalo.

The fashion and retail expo allowed attendees to also view the garments fresh off the runway, but also to interact with them and the designers.

Guests were treated to a host of performances featuring none other than the Mother City’s sensational group Temple Boys. Industry greats DJ Zinhle and Young Stunna also kept guests entertained.

Precious Moloi-Motsepe, the founder and executive chair of AFI, said the CTFW (Cape Town Fashion Week) is AFI’s platform for showcasing Africa’s creative works while also building corridors of trade exchange that will grow the industry’s economic value.

“[The] CTFW is not only an opportunity for African designers to showcase their work but also to build relationships with those in the international market. This is seen as a way to grow the industry’s economic value,” said Moloi-Motsepe.

The AFI also announced the AFI Fastrack 2023 finalists, who will undergo a year of mentorship getting lessons on how to make an impact in the African fashion industry and become savvy business professionals.

