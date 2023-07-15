Ama-2k are tech-ing parenthood to a whole new level

Technology has changed the way we live, even when it comes to parenting.

According to Statistics SA, ama-2k, or rather millennials born between 1981 and 1996, are the largest group of parents in the country.

Most millennials are the children of baby boomers and the older Generation X. And ama-2K are at the forefront of using technology to make parenting a breeze.

Ronald Govender, Dis-Chem Baby City FMCG executive, says millennials have been immersed in technology since their early years. Whether it is smartphones, laptops, or desktop computers, technology is a natural part of their lives.

According to a 2021 report by We Social and Hootsuite, South Africa has a high rate of internet penetration, with 38.2-million active internet users, which is equivalent to 64% of the population.

From pregnancy apps to smart baby monitors, South African millennials are embracing technology to make their lives easier through easy access to information and tools that can help them navigate the challenges of raising children.

Baby monitors no longer deliver scratchy audio or grainy images. Today’s smart baby monitors give parents a peace of mind, allowing them to check in on their little ones from anywhere.

The monitors allow parents to keep an eye on their baby from wherever they may be, using their smartphone or tablet. Some models even come equipped with features like night vision, two-way audio, and motion sensors, giving parents an added peace of mind.

Technology advances have resulted in a changing pad that doubles as a scale for parents to track their baby’s weight.

Smart bottle warmers allow parents to warm a bottle to the optimal temperature not too cold or too hot, all done via an app.

Smart pacifiers, baby activity trackers, and sleep aids are other examples of how technology is being incorporated into baby products to help parents monitor and care for their babies.

Technology has transformed the way South African millennials plan and host baby showers, compile baby registries, and shop for gifts and school requirements online. With e-commerce on the rise, it is easier than ever for parents to find what they need for their growing families.

While some may view the use of technology in parenting as excessive, for many South African millennials it is a crucial tool that simplifies lives and enhances one’s parenting journey.

Ipsos’ survey in 2020 found that 86% of South African millennials believe that technology has made parenting easier, with 52% using technology to monitor their children’s online activities and 47% using technology to monitor their children’s location.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.