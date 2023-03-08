Barbie honours historical disadvantaged women in science

In honour of International Women’s Day, Barbie by Mattel honoured more than half a dozen women of colour who are worldwide leaders in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Female leaders who are represented with a doll in their image include: Susan Wojcicki Longtime YouTube CEO from the United States, Anne Wojcicki who is the Co-Founder and CEO of 23andME, Janet Wojcicki – a Professor of Pediatrics and Epidemiology at the University of California, San Francisco, Katya Echazarreta from Mexico, who is a Electrical Engineer and Science Show Host, Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock – a Space Scientist and Science Educator in the United Kingdom, Dr Antje Boetius – a Marine Researcher and Microbiologist and Yinuo Li , who is the Co-Founder of ETU Education

Lisa McKnight, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Barbie and Dolls, Mattel said women make up less than one-third of the STEM workforce and this project was to show girl’s they can be anything.

“Barbie is proud to continue its commitment to recognising female role models and highlighting careers which are historically underrepresented by women. Barbie is dedicated to showcasing women who are role models from all backgrounds, professions, and nationalities so that girls around the world can see themselves in careers that might not always seem as accessible,” said McKnight.

Co-founder of 23andME and former CEO at YouTube, Anne Wojcicki, said it feels surreal that her family’s stories might interest and impact the lives of girls worldwide.

“My sisters were some of my strongest role models growing up and we all built careers based on our interest in STEM. Our parents fostered independence and a belief that we could truly be anything we wanted to be when I grew up, but most important was to pursue a passion.

“I’m honoured to celebrate International Women’s Day this year with Barbie alongside my family and these other powerful women in STEM leadership roles. I hope that sharing our stories encourages young girls to try something new, face something that may scare them, and look at challenges as exciting opportunities,” said Wojcicki.

After the launch of Barbie Dream Gap Project that was in 2018, a multi-year global initiative created to raise awareness around limiting factors that prevent girls from reaching their full potential, the brand has committed over 1.5 million dollars through the project to nonprofit partners on a mission to achieve equality by fueling education, leadership skills and mentorship opportunities for girls.

A special episode of the Barbie You Can Be Anything Series, an inspiring digital series featuring conversations with female role models, will be with Anne Wojcicki and she will share the fun of science, genetics, and DNA.

