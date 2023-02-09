Barbie introduces Chelsea doll with Scoliosis

The Barbie brand has introduced a Chelsea doll with Scoliosis to further the inclusivity of their brand by adding Barbie’s little sister.

This adds to the collection of their Barbie with vitiligo and Barbie with a hearing aid.

According to the Division of Orthopedics at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia more than 100,000 children are diagnosed with scoliosis each year.

Scoliosis is an abnormal curvature of the spine (backbone).

To ensure the accuracy of the doll, Barbie worked closely with Board Certified Neurosurgeon and specialist in children’s complex spinal disorders Dr. Luke Macyszyn, who provided counsel throughout the development of the Chelsea doll with Scoliosis.

“As a neurosurgeon focusing on complex spinal disorders, I was honored to work with Barbie on the development of the Chelsea with scoliosis doll and ensure the accuracy of her shape and spinal alignment. This doll is an amazing example of representation for young children and adolescents who have been diagnosed with scoliosis or wearing a back brace, and I look forward to seeing it on shelves,” said Dr Luke Macyszyn, Board Certified Neurosurgeon and specialist.

Scoliosis is a condition where the sideways curvature of the spine is often diagnosed in adolescents. The condition can occur in people with conditions such as cerebral palsy and muscular dystrophy.

The doll with Scoliosis is wearing a pink dress with a matching pink back brace, white shoes, and has her long brunette hair styled in waves

The Chelsea doll was made to be reflective of what kids are seeing around them to also help to normalize back braces for children who may wear them. It was also made to encourage those children that don’t wear back braces to celebrate the importance of inclusion.

