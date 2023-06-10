Cholesterol can be managed with healthy lifestyle

No one can live without cholesterol, and not all cholesterol is bad. But the South African Heart and Stroke Foundation warns that one in four adults in the country suffers from bad cholesterol.

High cholesterol can be genetic, and even children can have high cholesterol. An easy way to curb the bad cholesterol is to sweat, as it raised good cholesterol levels.

But what is cholesterol? Dr Morgan Mkhatshwa describes it as a waxy fat-like substance, made in the liver and found in the blood and cells of a human body. He says it can be dangerous if not managed well.

The Clinical Executive at Bonitas Medical Fund says if someone has high levels of bad cholesterol it means they have too much of the fatty substance in their blood and, over time, this can cause arteries to block and result in a heart attack or stroke.

“We all have cholesterol, it is made naturally and helps to form cells, hormones, vitamin D and bile acid (that helps us digest food). High cholesterol levels go hand in hand with a number of other factors which fall under chronic conditions. It is often as a result of lifestyle factors,” said Mkhatshwa.

Mkhatshwa said high cholesterol can go unnoticed and often doesn’t present any symptoms, unless it’s serious enough to cause problems.

“People with high blood pressure (hypertension) and diabetes often have high cholesterol. Some other health conditions that can also cause raised levels of cholesterol include kidney disease and liver disease,” Mkhatshwa explains.

He further cautions that adults should have their cholesterol checked every four to six years.

“People who have heart disease, diabetes or a family history of high cholesterol, need to get their cholesterol checked more often because it is an inherited condition characterised by higher-than-normal levels of LDL (low-density lipoprotein) blood cholesterol.

“If you are very high-risk or high-risk, the LDL-C goal is 1.8 mmol/l and 2.5 mmol/l respectively, you need to begin to play an active role in managing your own health. Your doctor will explain these terms to you, what they mean and the steps you need to take to reduce your LDL count.”

Even though Statins are the most common medicine for high cholesterol, as they reduce the amount of cholesterol your body makes, the downside is that you usually need to take them for life.

Lifestyle changes can help to lower cholesterol levels:

Losing weight

Eating a heart-healthy diet: Focus on plant-based foods, including fruits, vegetables and whole grains

Exercising regularly

Not smoking

