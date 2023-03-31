Culinary extraordinaire Siba Mtongana to judge ‘SA Bake Off’

Award-winning culinary extraordinaire, food expert and author Siba Mtongana has bagged another gig after her sabbatical from television.

On Thursday Mtongana announced that she will be joining the BBC LIFESTYLE channel as a judge for the South African Bake Off show.

“After taking a sabbatical from TV to focus on other new exciting business ventures, I’m now back on screen joining a new channel. The long best kept secret is now finally out.. I will join the BBC lifestyle channel family as a judge for the new great South African Bake Off.

“Get ready, Mzansi! The Great South African Bake Off is coming to your screens on August 9, at 8pm on BBC Lifestyle, so looking forward to it,” she wrote.

Mtongana who owns one of the most popular restaurants, Siba the Restaurant in Cape Town, added that she has more exciting things in the pipeline for her personal brand Siba as she keeps building.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siba Mtongana (@sibamtongana)

