Cyla Gonsolves crowned talent search winner at SAFW23

Cyla Gonsolves was crowned the ultimate winner of the Mr Price Talent Search competition at this year’s SA Fashion Week (SAFW23).

Gonsolves showcased alongside Artae, E Mania, Juanie, Messrsbasswood, Oyama Gonintebe, Silika, Silver Magpie and 2022 talent search winner Munkus.

Cape Town-based Gonsolves launched her luxury resort and knitwear brand for women in 2017. She was one of the finalists on David Tlale’s reality series The Intern by David Tlale.

Gonsolves made it to the finale where she got the opportunity to collaborate with Jockey Underwear and CNA stationary.

She got the opportunity to work with amazing designers and artists, where she learned the ins and outs of the fashion business, and was allowed to showcase at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week and at Namibia Fashion Week.

Designing from a studio on her farm and assisted by a team in Cape Town, she is passionate about incorporating ethical fashion practice, in particular female empowerment, at every step in her supply chain, to produce her signature elegant casual clothing with a hand-crafted twist.

Gonsolves’ range includes languid day dresses, cozy knits for effortless layering, and contemporary classic blouses.

Each collection is conceived and tailored with impeccable care and attention to detail.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author