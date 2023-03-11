Eating good, healthy food positively impacts your mental health

Eating a healthy and balanced diet has been proven to reduce the risks of mental health related challenges.

University of Agder (UiA) in Norway, published in Nutrients Journal, found that food directly impacted mental health and children who grew up with a better diet had better mental health. The research found that children who had healthy diet were more conscious, open, outgoing and kind.

This means that persons challenged with mental illnesses can use a good diet to improve their treatment.

South African based dietician Lindie Makan confirmed that a poor diet can directly increase the prevalence of mental health disorders. She said a poor diet would cause obesity, cardiovascular diseases and diabetes which, she says, have all been linked to a higher prevalence of depression, dementia and psychiatric conditions.

“The impact of healthy eating is sometimes underestimated. Healthy eating has the potential to prevent various chronic health conditions and mental disorders. There is a direct link between nutrition, especially diet quality and mental health disorders. Healthy eating can decrease the presence of macro- and micronutrient deficiencies, which has been linked to various behavioural problems, it can also improve cognitive health and mood.

“Focus on improving the overall dietary pattern in order to improve your mental health. Following Mediterranean diet can improve your mental health and has a protective effect against conditions like depression and anxiety. This translates to eating a lot of fruit, vegetables, nuts, healthy fat, whole grains, legumes and omega-3 rich fish,” says Makau.

The dietician deemed it important to refrain from highly processed foods and avoid large intakes of saturated fat, red meat and alcohol.

She says this diet was effective in calming down any person after a long and hectic day. This included high fibre starches with a low glycaemic index, lean protein and plenty of water, skipping sugar-sweetened beverages.

“A depressed, anxious or any other person who’s mental health feels triggered should avoid reaching for, and over indulging in ‘comfort foods’ when feeling stressed or anxious. In moderation these food items are allowed but when our mood is down we tend to consume too much of these food items like chocolates, crisps, sweets and baked goods.

“After a long hectic day, make sure you have planned a healthy meal for supper, and this does not have to be a complicated, labour intensive meal, a quick meal can be just as nutritious and delicious. If you feel like having a snack like fresh and dried fruit, unsalted nuts, unsalted popcorn, crunchy vegetables with a dip, low-fat yoghurt or have a cup of green tea. Avoid food items high in caffeine like chocolates, cold drinks and coffee,” she says.

