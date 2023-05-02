Fashion brand Rubicon partners with Jenna Clifford

South African fashion clothing brand Rubicon has partnered with Jenna Clifford Collective in Pretoria.

The partnership between Rubicon and Jenna Clifford will provide fashion enthusiasts with an exclusive opportunity to access the latest collections of Rubicon.

The Jenna Clifford Collective store will feature a wide range of Rubicon’s unique pieces, from elegant evening wear to chic work attire, catering to all fashion tastes and styles.

With over 20 years of experience in the fashion industry, Rubicon is known for its unique and exquisite pieces that embody African fashion with modern sophistication.

Rubicon has been a prominent figure in the South African fashion industry since its inception in 2002. Its founder, Hangwani Nengovhela, has a strong passion for design and is dedicated to promoting the African fashion industry.

Her vision has led Rubicon to become a leading fashion brand in South Africa, with a loyal customer base and a strong presence in the fashion industry.

Nengovhela said they are thrilled to partner with Jenna Clifford as this will allow the brand to be available to a wider audience at a physical location.

“We believe that our unique pieces will also resonate with Jenna Clifford’s customers and showcase the beauty and elegance of African fashion,” said Nengovhela.

Jenna Clifford, a leading luxury jewellery and lifestyle brand, is known for its impeccable quality and attention to detail.

Jenna Clifford, founder of Jenna Clifford, said they are delighted to partner with Rubicon to offer customers a new and exciting fashion offering.

“Rubicon’s commitment to quality and design is evident in their collections, and we are proud to have them exclusively available at our store,” said Clifford.

Rubicon’s latest collection was showcased at South Africa Fashion Week at the Mall of Africa. The Spring/Summer 2023 collection tells a tale of history reimagined.

Each of the pieces in this season’s collection intricately depicts how Nengovhela envisions the young bride would have curated her wardrobe. The aesthetic is romantic and flowing with structured edges.

The juxtaposition between the garment’s fabric selections and colour choices is an interpretation of how the young bride would have married the cultural influences from her home with the African elements of her new groom’s heritage.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author