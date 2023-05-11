Focus of Mrs Globe SA is on empowerment of women

Cartier Lebatie, the founder of Mrs Globe SA, says the focus of the pageant is on the empowerment of women.

Lebatie acquired Mrs Globe SA, which is a strategic merger, to further the reach of women entering the pageant while expanding sisterhood.

“I had already been thinking about an international platform for Supreme Queen Global Earth Africa [SQGEA] contestants, and the former director of Mrs Globe SA was ready to embark on a new journey. The alignment of the brands and the timing was evident,” said Lebatie.

Supreme Queen Global Earth Africa, in association with Mrs Globe SA, makes tremendous efforts to promote women’s empowerment, personal development, and community service.

The merger of the two pageants creates an even more powerful platform for women of African descent to showcase their talents and skills and promote positive change in their communities.

The merger is also a significant milestone in the history of African beauty pageants.

The union aims to create a more inclusive platform for women regardless of marital status, and will provide a more comprehensive platform for women to showcase their talents, skills, and community service initiatives.

It will also retain the core values of both pageants, focusing on personal development, business education, and empowerment.

“The merger of Supreme Queen Global Earth Africa and Mrs Globe South Africa will also create a more extensive network of women who can exchange ideas, experiences, and initiatives,” said Lebatie.

“The contestants will be able to learn from each other and develop partnerships and collaborations that will benefit their communities and business ventures.”

The key differentiator is the focus on women in business, whether those businesses are their own, whether they have yet to embark on the journey of entrepreneurship, or whether they are in the corporate sector.

The SQGEA title holder can now represent South Africa at the Mrs Globe International Pageant moving forward. The pageant is the most prestigious Mrs competition in the world, with over 80 countries and cultures represented.

