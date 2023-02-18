Food to build your strength during chemotherapy

Food is important for our everyday wellbeing and when people fall sick, they need to boost their immune systems to recover speedily and properly.

The same applies to those who are undergoing chemotherapy, but not all foods are created equally. It is important to know which food groups to focus on.

Omy Naidoo, founder of Nutrition Wellness Dieticians, said: “The foods we eat act as fuel to our bodies. Chemotherapy not only kills rapidly dividing cancer cells, but it can also harm rapidly dividing healthy cells.

“The right diet can help your body’s nutritional needs because some cancer treatments are more effective in patients who are well-nourished and obtain enough protein and calories.”

According to the World Health Organisation, between 30% and 50% of cancers can be prevented by avoiding risk factors and implementing existing evidence-based prevention strategies.

The cancer burden can also be reduced through early detection and the management of patients.

These are the best foods to eat during chemotherapy:

Plant-based proteins

Proteins are like building blocks for your muscles and bones, as they help keep your immune system healthy. Plant-based proteins are among the healthiest meals to eat while undergoing chemotherapy. They have some of the highest mineral and vitamin concentrations. Plant-based proteins include beans, legumes, nuts and seeds. However, you can also opt for animal protein such as chicken, fish or eggs.

Vitamins and minerals

Vitamins and minerals are critical micronutrients that your body requires for optimum development and function. They support our bodies’ enzymatic functions, which play an important role in immune function and inflammation reduction. Foods rich in vitamins and minerals are dairy products such as milk and yoghurt, ancient grains such as millet, quinoa, sorghum and berries.

Healthy Fats

There are various forms of fat, some of which are healthier than others. Food rich in omega-3 fatty acids is recommended when undergoing chemotherapy, as they reduce inflammation and enhance cardiovascular health. This includes fish and other seafood, walnuts, grapeseed oil, flaxseed oil and avocados.

Carbohydrates

Carbohydrates offer most of the energy and fuel that your body requires to function effectively. The finest sources of carbs are fruit, vegetables, and whole grains, because they also contain fibre, vitamins, minerals, and other essential nutrients and are a better alternative to refined carbs such as rice and pasta.

Cruciferous vegetables

Cruciferous vegetables include broccoli, cabbage, collard greens, kale, Swiss chard, cauliflower, and Brussels sprouts. Strong phytochemicals found in this vegetable family have been shown to slow down the growth of a variety of cancers.

Chemotherapy may impact your ability to tolerate particular foods and your overall dietary intake. While undergoing treatment, be mindful of what you put into your body.

“Getting the right nutrition can help you feel better, recover more quickly, and cope with the side effects of chemotherapy better,” said Naidoo.

“Registered dietitians can also assist patients with putting together meal plans that are tailored to meet the right amount of calories, minerals, and nutrients needed by the body to heal effectively.”

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author