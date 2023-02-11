Probiotics improve general health and wellbeing

Good health is a goal for most people. However, that can only be achieved if one constantly lives a life of purpose and self-care.

Probiotics make it easy for people to achieve their ideal body and mental health goal, through a daily wellness regime along with exercise and a healthy diet.

Willco Janse van Vuuren, managing director of Releaf Pharmaceuticals, said the benefits of supplementing regular exercise and diet with probiotics can have a positive impact on our overall health and well-being.

“Probiotic supplements are beneficial because they can help to restore the balance of good bacteria in our gut, which can be disrupted by factors such as poor diet, stress, and antibiotic use.

When the balance of good bacteria in our gut is disrupted, it can lead to a variety of health issues such as digestive problems, weakened immune system, and even mental health issues,” said Van Vuuren.

Research has shown that probiotics can also have a positive impact on mental health.

“There are benefits across the entire body, from improved skin health to benefits for your heart. It also improves the absorption of calcium for better bone health and gives immune systems a well-deserved boost.

“Probiotics have been shown to have a positive impact on mental health, including reducing symptoms of depression and anxiety.”

Facts about probiotics:

Probiotic supplements have been proven to have a wide range of benefits, including improved skin health by reducing inflammation.

Help with weight management – Probiotics can help to regulate appetite and metabolism, which can lead to weight loss.

Improve respiratory health – Probiotics can help to improve respiratory health by reducing the risk of respiratory infections.

Improve bone health – Probiotics can help to improve bone health by increasing the absorption of calcium and other minerals.

Improve heart health – Probiotics can help to improve heart health by reducing the risk of heart disease.

Boost the immune system – Probiotics can help to improve the immune system by increasing the production of antibodies and white blood cells.

