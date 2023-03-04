How do you protect your TV during load shedding

With constant power cuts, making sure that your appliances are well protected is important, especially when you spend the whole day at work.

Senior Sales Manager for SKYWORTH South Africa, John Goosen says there is nothing worse than getting home after a long day at work, turning on the TV and nothing happens, you’ve forgotten its load shedding.

“Well, there is something worse; your TV not turning on after load shedding because of a power surge,” he adds.

“With loadshedding being as frequent as it has been lately, and no sign of it easing up anytime soon, protecting our electronics has become a reality we never thought we’d have to face. Fortunately, explains Goosen.

He shared a few simple steps to ensure your TV is adequately protected during load shedding.

Unplug your TV when you’re not watching it (even if the power is on). This will help conserve energy and reduce the risk of power surges.

Unplug your TV from the wall just before load shedding begins. This will help to ensure that your TV won’t be subjected to any sudden and unexpected surges when the power returns.

Make sure your TV is plugged into a surge protector. Surge protectors are designed to protect against any sudden spikes in voltage, which can cause significant damage to the TV. It is also important to check that your surge protector is equipped with a built-in battery backup, this can provide an extra layer of protection in the event of a power outage.

If you can, invest in an Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS), inverter or generator to provide your TV with backup power.

Keep your TV away from direct sunlight, heat sources, water, and any moisture. This will help prevent overheating and any potential damage from water or humidity.

“Our new normal proves very inconvenient, however by following these simple tips you can make sure your TV remains in good working order, and you don’t miss out on too much binge-watching,” concluded Goosen.

