It’s dry but you can wear it fashionably

South African designer Wanda Lephoto has created a rather “dry” range for the popular Savanna Dry Premium cider.

In line with the popular drink’s colours, he created a pallet of green and yellow ‘Dry Goods’, waterproof apparel. The range consists of iconic ready-to-wear parkas, shorts, cross-body bags, matching sets, trench coats, and jackets. The collaboration also includes an exclusive one-of-one garments made using a sustainable second-life process and includes adjustable, multi-layered trench coats, skirts, and jackets.

It will also have a digital iteration, where one-of-one garments will be 3D modelled and turned into collectables to be auctioned online, along with the physical garment.

The designer said he enjoys merging worlds to create a free space that allows people to negotiate the boundaries of their own representation and identity through style and culture.

This collaboration, he said, is one of the pillars that drives and motivates him to continue the journey as the brand is going further to reflect the people, culture and beauty of South African people in the most authentic way.

“South Africans are a real inspiration to us, and we build our brands to have relevance and real purpose in our consumers’ lives. That is the essence of what we do with Savanna Dry Premium Cider, best expressed through our brand promise of ‘Siyavanna SA’, which effectively means ‘We get you, SA’ said Kolosa Kokolo, Savanna Brand team.

All of the profits from the sale of the ‘Dry Goods’ range will be donated to GreenUp, a leading organisation focused on climate action, environmental education, and community resilience.

