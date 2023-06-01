Lazy Makoti and J’Something team up to create cookbook

Celebrity Chefs Lazy Makoti and Micasa’s J’Something have teamed up to create a cookbook.

The cookbook will celebrate the unique tastes that South Africa has and the creativity of home chefs.

Mogau “Lazy Makoti “Seshoene is one of South Africa’s bestselling chefs and a social media sensation.

J’Something has also made a name for himself in the kitchen as he hosted his own and much-loved reality show Something’s Cooking.

He also recently opened his new establishment called Artistry which won a Luxe Restaurant Award for Lifestyle Restaurant Of The Year on Wednesday. He said he conceptualized Artistry not as a restaurant but as a cultural platform.

“We never wanted to be the best at food or anything of the sort but we wanted to build a place to celebrate, showcase and preserve culture.

“The aim was and will always be to focus more on building special moments for us to connect as a community, the Arts industry is so dependent on one another, we need each other,” he wrote.

J-Something has inspired some creativity by preparing the Amarula Espresso Martini with a Pele-Pele twist.

Now the two chefs will curate a number of selected recipes that will be submitted by the general public for the Great Marula Menu cookbook.

The public is encouraged to send a unique recipe that includes either a dash or a good measuring of Amarula Cream Liqueur, whether in a dessert, main meal, or cocktail.

These self-expression recipes using any of the Amarula Cream Liqueur flavours will be reviewed by the chefs to select which home chefs’ recipes will be published in the book and named after the creator.

The successful home chefs will each receive a hamper and be invited to the banquet where the book, featuring their unique recipe, will be launched.

