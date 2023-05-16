Link between work stress and life-threatening hypertension

High blood pressure or hypertension is known as the silent killer and is more common than many people realize.

World Hypertension Day is celebrated on May 17 annually, and this is the ideal time to shine a light on this potentially life-threatening condition.

Cardiologist Dr Martin Mpe says high blood pressure or hypertension is a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease and stroke.

“It increases the force of blood against the artery walls, which in turn can stiffen and damage your arteries. This then decreases the flow of blood and oxygen to your heart, raising the threat of heart attack and stroke,” said Mpe.

According to Mpe, studies have shown a strong correlation between work stress, hypertension, and cardiovascular disease (CVD).

“The effects of workplace stress from excessive workloads, long hours or high levels of pressure can manifest physically in a multitude of ways, such as a continuously elevated heart rate and raised blood pressure levels.”

This is particularly concerning as CVD is a leading cause of death globally, although some four-fifths of premature deaths from heart disease can be prevented by making key lifestyle changes.

“To ensure employees’ continued health and wellbeing, it’s therefore important for both employers and for us as individuals to be more aware of the harmful effects of work stress, and to take active steps to better manage the issue,” he said.

Mpe recommends that employers take the following steps to help alleviate workplace stress and combat hypertension in the process:

Encourage a healthier work-life balance by allowing for more flexible working hours, and remote work options, and encouraging employees to take regular breaks and vacations.

Foster a supportive work environment and encourage open communication, provide opportunities for employees to express their concerns and ideas, and make them feel valued.

Provide stress management resources such as stress management workshops, seminars, or training programmes that will help teach employees about coping strategies and relaxation techniques such as mindfulness, meditation, and deep breathing exercises.

Implement workplace wellness programmes that include physical activity, nutrition, mental health support, and smoking cessation resources.

Set realistic expectations and workloads. Avoid overloading employees with unnecessary tasks and do away with unrealistically tight deadlines.

