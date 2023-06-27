Masonwabe gives life and significance in unisex knitwear collection

Artist and fashion designer Masonwabe Ntloko has launched his unisex knitwear collection. The Knitwear titled ‘Ameva Ayabangulana’ draws inspiration from shared childhood memories amongst Africans.

Ntloko says the collection focuses on the idea that despite different cultural identities and backgrounds, African childhoods are steeped in common experiences.

The collection features cotton garments that showcase images of African portraiture and embrace a design style that is true to the Masonwabe Ntloko brand.

The individual pieces offer a diverse range of styles, colours, and textures, which when combined together form a strong unified look and feel.

They also provide a visual representation of the common childhood experiences shared among African people by using African symbols, silhouettes, and motifs.

The use of bold colours and unique patterns gives the collection a unique vibe, making it stand out from other knitwear collections. It combines both traditional and modern elements that blur the line between past and present.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.