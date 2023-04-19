New study lays bare effects of loadshedding on mental health

A study by the SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) has found that loadshedding, which is currently rolled out at stages five and six, has a big impact on mental health.

The study, which was released in March, shows that many people struggle with anxiety, panic, depression and isolation during power cuts.

When commissioning the study, led by Dr Bronwyn Dworzanowski-Venter, senior research associate in the faculty of humanities at the University of Johannesburg, Sadag was especially interested in uncovering specific pressure points that can lead to negative psychological and practical outcomes.

Besides helplessness, 74% of respondents who are employed reported that they are still expected to deliver work despite the rolling power cuts coupled with power outages.

There are also heavy financial demands caused by the secondary impacts of loadshedding, which add to anxiety and depression.

Sadag said loadshedding has reduced social interaction between homes and within homes.

“As people scramble to complete all tasks when there is power, they tend to collapse into separate spaces in the dark,” said the group.

“People also fear crime, and so they tend to stay in their dark homes, further reducing social coping.”

The study further shows that for many respondents, the psychological impact is not only due to power cuts, but also the distress that shoots up the roof when electricity is not returned on time, or when there is an unscheduled power cut.

Nine out of 10 people in the sample reported feeling worried when there is a non-scheduled power cut.

A further 91% raised concern that when power may likely not be returned for a longer time (in the instance of an unscheduled interruption), it makes them feel anxious, because they have no idea when the problem will be fixed.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author