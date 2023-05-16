Non-sugar sweeteners are bad for young and old – WHO

A study conducted by the World Health Organisation (WHO) has found that replacing free sugars with non-sugar sweeteners (NSS) does not help with weight control in the long term.

In fact, it can lead to an increased risk of type-two diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and mortality in adults.

Common NSS includes acesulfame K, aspartame, advantame, cyclamates, neotame, saccharin, sucralose, stevia, and stevia derivatives.

Francesco Branca, a director for nutrition and food safety at WHO recommended that people should consider other ways to reduce free sugars intake, such as consuming food with naturally occurring sugars like fruit or unsweetened food and beverages.

“NSS are not essential dietary factors and have no nutritional value. People should reduce the sweetness of the diet altogether, starting early in life, to improve their health,” said Branca.

He said the recommendation is based on the findings of a systematic review of the available evidence which suggests that the use of NSS does not confer any long-term benefit in reducing body fat in adults or children.

Branca said the review suggests that there may be potential undesirable effects from long-term use of NSS, such as an increased risk of type-two diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and mortality in adults.

“The recommendation does not apply to personal care and hygiene products containing NSS, such as toothpaste, skin cream, and medications, or to low-calorie sugars and sugar alcohols.

“The WHO guideline on NSS is part of a suite of existing and forthcoming guidelines on healthy diets that aim to establish lifelong healthy eating habits and improve dietary quality.”

