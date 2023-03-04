Parenting made easy in vernac

New parents, especially moms struggle with adapting to their new lives of being parents and co-existing as their children grow. As they turn to parenting platforms for assistance, its often in a language they can’t make sense of.

BabyYumYum is the first online parenting website in the country to reach a wider audience by publishing content in vernacular (isiZulu).

Founder and Chief Mommy Amanda Rogaly explained that their move to isiZulu was motivated by the over 10 million Zulu speaking people in South Africa, with many more speaking Zulu as a second or third language.

“The start of 2023 marked an exciting milestone for the company when isiZulu posts began showing up on their social media channels, making valuable, expert-backed parenting content available to an even larger South African audience.

Based on the overwhelming response on social media, we are creating a section on the website dedicated exclusively to isiZulu content, including advice on breastfeeding, tips on caring for a newborn and guidance on having a healthy pregnancy,” she said.

“It is my fundamental belief that no one should be denied access to high quality content, based on their geographic location, income bracket or economic circumstances. Publishing in isiZulu, the most-spoken language in South Africa is simply the next step in our far reaching journey to connect with parents and live up to our motto of ‘Parenting Made Easy’.”

Rogaly said the country is believed to have an average of 146 babies that are born every hour, so there’s a desperate need for practical, trusted content that makes the experiences of pregnancy, birth and raising a child less daunting, more manageable and fun for everyone.

