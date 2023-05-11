Phuthi Khomo on successful modelling workshop

South African actress and former Miss SA teen Phuthi Khomo has thanked the people of Gauteng who went all out to harness their modeling skills through her workshop.

The model took to Instagram to express her gratitude for her successful event that was held at Mall of Africa.

“Only God could have made the success that we had on Mall of Africa. I hope you all learned a lot and that you are applying what you have learned everyday so you can get better and ready for when you meet the agents,” said Khomo.

She further commended all the parents who accompanied their children to the workshop. Khomo said parents’ support will help protect the young ones from predators who are within the modeling industry.

“Thank you for going the extra mile for your children. Thank you for getting involved in their careers, cause that will help them thrive and assist us protect them from predators within the industry.

“To all the Gauteng models, you guys were phenomenal. Thank you for being so easy to work with, keep being the stars that you are, your willingness to work, humility, and hunger to do better will take you very far in life. Keep growing so you can shine brighter,” she added.

Khomo said they are taking the workshops to two other provinces.

