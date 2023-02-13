Places to reignite your spark of love this Valentine’s Day

Cupid’s favourite day falls on a Tuesday, but all the romantic lovers can express their feeling throughout the month of February, and time away in one of South Africa’s nine provinces may just be the spark you need to reignite the romance.

Gauteng

One of the most popular rooftop restaurants in Gauteng is The Living Room in Maboneng. You can try paddle boarding and kayaking with your squad at Pretoria’s mock beach. You can also experience a romantic self-drive safari in Krugersdorp or a dinner cruise in Vanderbijlpark.

Limpopo

This province is perfect for a tranquil and intimate staycation with more than 50 reserves and numerous game drives. You may choose to go horseback riding or view the Big Five while experiencing a safari.

Mpumalanga

Mpumalanga has gorgeous geographical diversity and is home to the world-famous Kruger National Park. It also boasts some of the intimate activities that you can enjoy while on your staycation.

KwaZulu-Natal

The province is known for its sunny weather, so you can enjoy the beach and the mountains. Some adventurous activities that you can enjoy are the wet and wild at Ushaka Marine World, flying over Moses Mabhiba Stadium with a sky car or Zipline while overlooking the Karloff Forest

Western Cape

The Western Cape has various activities, places, and beaches to choose from that will make you feel loved. You can do shark cage diving, explore the Table Mountain Abseil or go wine-tasting.

Eastern Cape

The Eastern Cape has secluded lagoons, rocky cliffs, and sandy beaches. You can awaken your inner adventurer with a one-hour Segway in Tsitsikama.

Northern Cape

Northern Cape has breathtaking views of the luscious bush. You can enjoy horseback riding in Kimberley and stargaze in the Karoo.

North West

This province is famous for the Hartbeespoort Dam and has exciting attractions such as the Upside Down House, Little Paris and a Lion Park. It is also home to Sun City Resort and wildlife destinations.

Free State

The Free State has beautiful farmlands and quirky dispersed towns, you can choose a road trip to Vaal Dam Waterfront Getaway.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author