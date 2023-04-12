Religious days influence one’s choice of music

Religious months and days have a significant impact on the type of music one listens to.

This conclusion has been proven through research by Spotify, a global music-streaming platform.

Information compiled from eight key markets – Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, and Indonesia – shows that music and podcast choice change for users during Ramadan.

Ramadan is observed by Muslims as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community.

The research has found that since Ramadan started on March 22 (March 23 in SA), Islamic content on the platform increased, especially at night, suggesting they use the evening hours to unwind or seek out religious teachings.

However at sunset, when the fast in being broken, there is a significant drop in listening. Quran readings are streamed at night or early morning.

The study shows that the streaming of content such as music, meditative podcasts and yoga playlists peaks at 8am across all the markets.

Spotify said the research suggests that listeners use the app to cultivate a sense of calm mindfulness going into the day.

In Kenya, South Africa, and Nigeria there were drops in scripted fiction podcasts, as well as in a range of sports sub-genres, indicating a distinct shift away from entertainment in favour of the more mindful practices of the holy month.

Other entertainment genres like horror and fantasy have seen marked drops during this time of the year.

During Ramadan in previous years, Spotify noticed a 53% increase in the streaming of religious podcasts.

Jocelyne Muhutu-Remy, MD for Spotify Sub-Saharan Africa, said: “Music and storytelling, which is what podcasting is, are deeply intertwined in the way we experience the world, whether it be how we celebrate, or in the case of Ramadan, how we contemplate the many facets of our lives.

“Religion and spirituality are deeply personal experiences, and we are humbled that people turn to Spotify to give expression to these parts of their lives.

“The data makes perfect sense because Ramadan is a time for fasting to enhance spiritual focus. It primarily means abstaining from food and water during the day but can also include using meaningful content to elevate one’s spiritual journey.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author