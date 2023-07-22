Rise in sex toys’ sales points to their crucial role in relationships

A surge in sales of adult toys since the Covid-19 lockdown shows a crucial role that sex toys play in relationships.

Vibrators are said to be topping the list with monthly sales of approximately 40%.

This is according to research compiled by businessman Katlego Mabusela, who is also the owner of SHE, an online sex store.

Mabusela said sex toys have become trendy with both couples and single people who want to be sexually satisfied by exploring.

“Our customers range from couples to single people, especially women, who want to spice up their sex life.

“Single people are buying the toys as an option to enjoy sexual pleasures without the risk associated with a sexual partner.”

The research revealed that women who do not reach orgasm can become frustrated and disgruntled.

“Nothing frustrates a woman than being left before she reaches climax and finding a meaningful connection is harder nowadays because of hook-up culture,” he said.

“Adult toys help with reducing the risk of judgement, safety risk of exploring no strings attached, and they’re a way to take control of one’s pleasure whether single or married.”

Even though adult toys are an easier and safer option to spice things up in the bedroom, Mabusela said it is still an issue for some couples to introduce sex toys into their relationships.

“Long-term relationships can become a bit boring when they settle into a routine, so it is important for partners to educate themselves about sex toys and the role they play in enhancing strong bonds, and keeping the magic in the bedroom.”

Mabusela said sex toys bring excitement and may help with bringing the spark back.

He added: “The stigma that SHE is trying to dispel is that sex toys do not exist to replace relations, as they are meant to enhance fun or pleasure and inspire creativity.

“They are just a tool. You’re in control of how much to use or enjoy them. The right tool in the right hands can do magical things, but the same tool in the wrong hands can be bad.”

