SAFW Spring Summer 2023 returns to unearth new talent

The knitting of collaborative networks and the shaping of a sustainable fashion future for South Africa will be some of the trends to watch out for at the South African Fashion Week (SAFW) Spring Summer 23 Collections at the Mall of Africa from April 20-23.

Returning for its 26th year, the fashion design platform will host 11 shows over three days and showcase 39 collections.

It will also host both a contingent of designers and models from neighbouring Mozambique Fashion Week, as well as 2023’s participants in the groundbreaking collaborative Italian/South African Fashion Bridges – I Ponti della Moda project.

SAFW director Lucilla Booyzen said regional and intercontinental collaborations such as these will allow all parties to knit networks of beneficial mutual support.

“They allow us to share skills and insights, open unexplored business opportunities, and ultimately extend the sphere of our respective creative visions to beyond our familiar borders.

“The return of the fashion chain, Mr Price, as the headline sponsor of the New Talent Search, marks another exciting development,” said Booyzen.

She said the support of Mr Price will give an immeasurable impetus to the determination of the new generation of designers to clean up fashion’s act with an unequivocal commitment to a sustainable and healthy practice.

Donovan Baney, managing director of Mr Price, said the retailer has a been long-standing champion for discovering and supporting local designers through partnership with Elle Rising Star and most recently their Creative Collabs Design competition series.

“As two industry players driven by our love for fashion, we are so excited to partner with SAFW and provide further opportunities to South Africa’s next generation of designers and a platform to amplify their talent,” said Baney.

The 2023 Mr Price New Talent Search will introduce the following designers and their labels:

Mmathabo Silika: Silika

Kuhle Phumzile Zondo: E Mania

Caileigh Davis: Silver Magpie

Athenkosi Takuta: Artae

Lwandle Duma: Lwavant-Garde

Oyama Gonintebe

Juanie van Wyk: Juanie

Cyla Gonsolves: Cyla Gonsolves

Sifiso Kunene: Messrsbasswood

The 2022 winner of the search, Thando Ntuli, will close the show with her Isikhathi/Time SS23 Munkus collection.

Author