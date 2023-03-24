Selling menstrual blood earns Miss Pink a comfortable, lavish life

Warning: graphic content

Having a monthly menstruation cycle is a normal aspect of every woman’s life, but it wasn’t before Ennie Tembie Clearly, that anyone has considered selling menstrual blood to satisfy a male fetish.

The former stripper, popularly known as Bargeoise Brazil, explains that the thirst she helps satisfy is that of menophilia – a fetish where the sight, smell, taste and thought of menstruation and blood is sexually arousing.

No stranger to controversy, the lady who only wears pink and owns everything pink, also sells skin-lightening products.

Speaking to Sunday World about the rather bizarre business venture, Clearly said she saw an opportunity to turn her pain into gain without fear of her blood being used for rituals.

“I’m from the sex industry and have realised that I want to come back into the industry to live my life the way I want to,” said Clearly.

“I produced this business idea after I discovered [that] I had fibroids and was anaemic. I saw a gap and decided to get into this big business venture which a lot of people do not know about.”

The 38-year-old started the business the same way she founded her skin-lightning business, which she was scrutinised for.

Her target market and the clients that she caters for are rich white men whom she said she found on online websites.

“My target is very clean exquisite international gentlemen with lots of money that travels a lot. So, sometimes I must freeze my blood and when they are in town, they come and collect,” she explained.

She alerts her clients when she is ovulating or when it is that time of the month. Her cycle, she said, lasts seven to nine days.

The clients then need to be available to collect their packages at that time of her cycle.

In terms of packaging, she said the blood she uses is what the client at the time prefers, which is sometimes on pads or placed inside a container.

“There are those who want a pad, so they want to wear which makes them feel good, and those that want the actual blood in a container to spread on themselves.

“At times I get blood clots and I store them in a cup with a little blood in there and the clients eat the clots.

“Sometimes they feel satisfied by seeing the blood dripping out from my vagina and I charge extra for that.”

To preserve the blood, she explained further, that she stores the containers in a fridge that everyone at home uses.

She said there is nothing wrong with what she offers, and she does not believe her blood will be used for witchcraft purposes either.

“I’m atheist but also very fascinated by Satan, so I don’t believe that my clients would use the blood for ulterior motives.

“I’m really not bothered by people who judge me and the life that I live, I’ve been bullied for almost my entire life.”

She goes further to says her late husband, who passed away a year ago, never had a problem having sex while she was on her cycle, and she loved it too.

Clearly plans on expanding her business on social media and launching her channel that she has been running.

“I think I am still finding myself by getting back into this industry where I met my husband.

“Being a mom and wife really shifted the focus from the work that I was doing. I really want people to see that there is money in this business, I’m proof of that, I live a very comfortable and lavish life.”

