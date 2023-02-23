Sizo Henna celebrates five years of culinary success

Trained chef and entrepreneur Sizo Henna is one of the success stories that survived the Covid-19 pandemic.

Having founded Blaque Continental Bistro, the chef has now celebrated five years in the industry. He started off at his first location in Parktown north in Johannesburg before settling in Bryanston.

The establishment has become home to many events and is renowned for its good food, relaxed vibe, and community.

Henna, who has made a name for himself working with high-profile personalities in politics, business and entertainment, has been featured on a number of cooking shows.

“I love people and I love good food. Starting Blaque brought me closer to my passions – food and community,” he shared.

“Celebrating five years is a big milestone, especially having also survived Covid-19 as an establishment. We are thrilled to host our Blaque family on the 26th. It will be a fun afternoon of quality food, great wine, music, and a memorable experience.”

For the fifth anniversary on February 26, Blaque has partnered with a black-owned wine business Aslina to host patrons in celebration of the milestone.

