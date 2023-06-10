South Africa named 10th unhealthiest country due to STDs

A study has revealed that South Africa has been ranked as the 10th unhealthiest country globally due to sexually transmitted diseases (STDs).

South Africa recorded the highest rates of STD prevalence in the study at 37 273 out of 100 000 people, which impacted the score.

Mzansi also had the 10th-highest obesity rate at 28.3% of the population and the 14th-highest inactivity rate.

However, it scored 14th lowest on alcohol consumption and 15th lowest on smoking rates at 16.6% of the population.

Bulgaria has the most unhealthy habits, with an overall unhealthy lifestyle score of 7.94.

Bulgaria has the highest smoking rate in our study at 35.5% of the population, the only country where this rate is higher than one-third. Bulgaria also has the 7th highest average annual alcohol consumption.

Latvia has the second-highest unhealthy lifestyle score at 7.16 and also scores quite highly in most factors.

Latvia has the highest annual alcohol consumption in our study at 12.9 litres per capita, as well as recording the fourth-highest rate of smoking at 31.1% and the ninth-highest rate of STD prevalence.

India has the fewest unhealthy habits of any country in the study, scoring lowest in smoking rates and obesity rates, as well as the second-lowest rate of STD prevalence.

The US has the highest obesity rate at 36.20% of the population. Saudi Arabia has the highest rate of physical inactivity at 55% and due to its ban on alcohol, it also has the lowest rate of alcohol consumption.

China has the lowest rate of physical inactivity at 14%, while Israel has the lowest rate of STD prevalence at 9 455 per 100 000 people.

