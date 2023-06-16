Tips on how to stay moving and active in winter

Exercising in winter and sticking to your workout routine is far more challenging for most people and it’s the season when most people are susceptible to falling sick.

However, exercising in winter has ample benefits. It helps improve your endurance, burn calories and fat faster and improves your metabolism which may aid and support weight loss.

Fitness influencer Juanita Khumalo shares a few tricks to embrace the cold season and make the most it:

1. Get an accountability partner:

Having an accountability buddy during winter goes a long way whether you are a newbie or experienced in the gym. An accountability partner is different to a coach. It is someone that will help hold you accountable to your fitness goals and help you stay committed to your fitness goals and succeed.

2. Finding Your Perfect Match:

Exercise is meant to be fun, challenging but enjoyable! It is very important that you do what you love because one has a greater chance of being consistent with exercising and sticking to their routine in winter when they enjoy what they do.

3. Join a Group Fitness Class:

Doing the same exercises can get boring. Group Fitness Classes allow the instructor to drive workout types and keep the workouts varied and interesting. A class helps provide varied exercise and workout circuits which maintain excitement and energy.

This comes in handy during winter and when you’re experiencing a plateau which can leave you demotivated. Different class instructors have different ways of training and this varied personal touch ensures that no class feels the same even if it’s the same class.

4. Preparation:

Pack your gym bag and clothes the night before. Have a set workout routine for the week so that when you go train, you have a program which saves you time and motivates you to get started. Change up your schedule go to work earlier and leave earlier to get some sunlight if you prefer exercising outdoors.

5. Layer Up:

You need layers to trap warm air next to your body and keep out weather elements such as rain and wind. Exercising is a lifestyle habit and one which should be a part of your life long term to maintain good health during all seasons.

When you apply these top 5 strategies, it makes the experience more fun and motivates you to keep going during the cold.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.