Uber Eats reveals South Africans’ food ordering habits

Online food ordering and delivery platform Uber Eats has revealed what South Africans loved to order in 2023.

The Uber Eats’ 2023 Annual Cravings Report shares insights on the busiest restaurants, the biggest orders, the delivery person who took the most trips, and much more.

The data has revealed some seriously interesting insights into how South Africans ate and ordered in 2023.

Joburg, Pretoria are the friendliest

Gqeberha is referred to as the ‘windy city’ or the ‘friendly city’. However, Johannesburg and Pretoria lead the way when it comes to friendliness on the Uber Eats app. This according to the reports.

Customers in the two Gauteng cities were able to use the words ‘please’ and ‘thank you’ the most in orders. This is followed by Cape Town and the Garden Route.

Usual suspects

Customers using the Uber Eats app searched for the usual fast food suspects. These include pizza, beer, burgers, and sushi. They also demonstrated their love of local foods.

Among the most loved South African dishes on the app are pap, malva pudding, chakalaka, bunny chow, gatsbys (bar & grill food), and boerewors.

The two largest orders from a single user on the Uber Eats app in the past year involved alcohol. And they were executed on the same day.

Biggest order

On October 13 , a customer put in a nearly R14,000 alcohol order. Just 25 minutes later, they put in another order for nearly R19,000 from the same store. That amounts to a total of about R33,000, including tips.

According to the report, one user ordered at least once a day for every day of 2023.

Creature of habit

When it comes to being a creature of habit, however, few can compete with the user who ordered from the same restaurant 348 times in 2023.

Many South Africans think of Cape Town as the epicenter of vegan eating in the country. In 2023, however, Johannesburg overtook it with vegan orders. Users in Joburg made 23% more vegan orders than in The Mother City.

The delivery person who took the most trips in 2023 took more than 9,000 trips.

