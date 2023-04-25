World’s overpriced energy drink PRIME made ‘affordable’

The world’s most overpriced energy drink PRIME, which caused an outrage globally, will be available at Checkers stores next week.

The energy drink can be bought from the retail shop’s branches in Gauteng, Western Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal from Monday before it is rolled out across the country in May.

PRIME, which sells at a whooping R400-R450 per bottle, was a hot topic on social media recently, after it was reported that children were constantly putting pressure on their parents to purchase one.

The energy drink’s introduction in the local market will, however, not cause a talking point, after the retailer announced that it will be sold at only R40.

PRIME was launched in January 2022 by YouTube sensations Logan Paul and KSI, who have a combined 100-million social media followers.

