Look: Hunter’s officially ushers in sizzling vibes for Dezemba

Johannesburg- The recent Hunter’s #MusicNeedsYou concert was a celebration unmatched to any party Shwa has been to this year.

It was the official kick-off to Dezemba vibes.

Probably the hottest day of the year too, so the venue at Altitude Beach in Fourways was ideal – just like heaven.

And what a delicious set-up it was, made of lemon chandeliers, swings, grass backdrops for the Instagram obsessed plus free-flowing food and booze in the VIP area – bliss!

And the outfits – wow! They were on another level.

The “woke” crowd came in their bum shorts, crop tops – all showing off legs for days, lumps, bumps and all. Shwa loved the body positivity attitude.

Don’t get me started on my new pals from the LGBTQI community – any party is like a red-carpet event for my friends.

They brought out their best attires and hairdos were on point, like works of art.

Many of the guests present admitted that it was a welcome reprieve from all the sombreness that Covid-19 brought with it.

Sure, masks came off, cos it was just too hot to breathe wearing them, but thankfully many of the patrons also said they’ve been fully vaccinated.

It was just like old times – fun, sun, socialising and lots of dancing.

Alicia Reddy, the brand manager for the Hunter’s Premium Cider, who sponsored the concert, said the aim was to Hunter’s officially usher in sizzling vibes for Dezemba to encourage consumers to get vaccinated.

“The experience was the hottest event kickstarting the summer after almost two years of no events, allowing concert goers to once again revel in the atmosphere of a live music concert,” she said, adding that 50% of the proceeds will go to Music in Africa Foundation, a pan-African organisation that supports the African music sector through promoting knowledge exchange and creating opportunities within the sector.

Eddie Hatitye, the CEO of the foundation, said: “The donation from Hunter’s comes at a crucial time when the foundation is mobilising resources to support the music industry after many tough months because of Covid-19.” At this point, Shwa wasn’t paying much more attention to what was coming out of his mouth, she was too drawn to his ridiculously good looks and 007 Bond vibes.”

Yes, he’s that yummy.

Back to the show, Shwa just wants Somizi to know that he’s been officially stripped of his crown as king of the dance floor.

This title now officially goes to Ms Party, who doesn’t only dish out a killer set, but kicks her legs so high, Jackie Chan would even be impressed.

If you haven’t heard of this gem, whose real name is Olwethu Mlotshwa, just remember Shwa told you about her first.

Aaah! then there was recently married couple Liesl Laurie and Dr Musa Mthombeni.

Couple goals for real. If only Mohale, who was also present, could be looked at the way Musa looks at Liesl.

The Mthombenis’ matching outfits is every couple’s dream goal.

Liesl was in a sexy pink-fitted number that showed off her banging body and sensible flat sandals, unlike some other gals in 6-inch heels, mara why man?

The good doctor was more casual in comfy shorts and a pink T-shirt – sneaking in kisses all day.

It looks like Mthombeni doesn’t only know how to handle a stethoscope, he knows how to get down too.

Although Shwa loves you to death, Mrs Mthombeni, please leave that pushback of a hairstyle at home next time.

Shwa also spotted the sexy Nkosinathi “Nay Maps” Maphalala looking sizzling.

Shwa now knows why Uncle Waffles has blown up overnight.

Not only was she the host of the shindig, but she also played a set that had the crowd in complete awe.

The only thing hotter than her set was the long-sleeved green blazer and flared pants.

Shwa just wants to know how you avoided sweating buckets in that outfit, nana?

You should have swapped with one of the colourful ladies who decided to show off the kinda moves you see at a strip club.

Watch Uncle Waffles speaking at the event below:

Another king of the night was Kabza De Small.

This small man does rather big things as he had the entire venue singing along to the new national anthem, Asibe Happy.

The only missing part was Ami Faku – maybe she was still trying to figure out how to put her shoes on properly. But the ultimate soul of the party was rapper Cassper Nyovest.

By the time he arrived, some couldn’t help themselves as they jumped into the pool. He brought that extra heat, Shwa was in tears from his hotness. We certainly can’t wait for another Hunter’s Party – will you even be able to top it?

Check out some of the snaps from the event below:

