Moegoe of the week: COPE

The Congress of the People, better known by the acronym Cope, was doomed not to cope but to fail from the time of its founding as a break-away organisation from the ANC in 2008, with Mosioua Lekota as its leader.

The fracas and fisticuffs we witnessed at Lekota’s press briefing did not surprise many as the minority party has, over the years, lacked direction and leadership.

So, who is leading the rudderless party because everyone at the helm is suspended?

The moegoes must stop wasting our time and taxpayers’ money and just fold at once.

