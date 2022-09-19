Moegoe of the week: Malesela Teffo

Can we still call him advocate since this moegoe called Malesela Teffo has finally been disbarred after the courts found him to lack a sense of responsibility, honesty, integrity and no longer meets the standards of a fit and proper person?
The Pretoria high court ordered this moegoe be struck from the roll of advocates due to a series of misdemeanours as a legal practitioner. This followed an application by the Legal Practice Council to have Teffo disbarred following many complaints of misconduct.
This king of moegoes is a mess who does not deserve a place in the legal profession.
