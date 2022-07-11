Moegoe of the week: Police Minister Bheki Cele

No matter how angry Police Minister Bheki Cele was, it was unbecoming of him to get into a slanging match with lobby group Action Society SA leader Ian Cameron at a community engagement meeting in Gugulethu, Cape Town, last week.

During his outrageously embarrassing outburst, Cele repeated calling on Cameron to shut up, even going to the extent of calling him a “young man”.

The police minister, as part of the country’s security cluster, must understand people’s frustration with the lack of police action in combating crime.

Shut up and act, Cele.

