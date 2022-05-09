Moegoe: Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko

The shameless and unapologetic former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko must face the music for the role he played in helping the Guptas loot the power utility during his tenure.

He must also be dealt with for slamming Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s State Capture Commission report as “a nuisance and a waste of time”, insisting his possible prosecution has no chance of succeeding.

Zondo wants the National Prosecuting Authority to probe Koko for his role in awarding a R3.7-billion coal supply contract to Tegeta, a mining company previously owned by the Guptas and Duduzane Zuma.

