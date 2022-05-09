E-edition
Moegoe: Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Former Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Matshela Koko testifies at the Zondo Commission on May 19, 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa. It is reported that the Commission continued to hear Eskom related evidence. / Gallo Images

The shameless and unapologetic former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko must face the music for the role he played in helping the Guptas loot the power utility during his tenure.

He must also be dealt with for slamming Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s State Capture Commission report as “a nuisance and a waste of time”, insisting his possible prosecution has no chance of succeeding.

Zondo wants the National Prosecuting Authority to probe Koko for his role in awarding a R3.7-billion coal supply contract to Tegeta, a mining company previously owned by the Guptas and Duduzane Zuma.

