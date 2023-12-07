Moegoe of the Day! – Agnes Setshwantsho

South Africa is a murderous country. We even kill police officers for investigating crimes, and family members for insurance money. The latter is worryingly on the rise, pointing to depths of indecency and immorality we have fallen into as a nation. The latest in these trending murders involve a 49-year-old woman from North West.

Agnes Segomotsi Setshwantsho is accused of killing close family members, including her husband and children, for insurance money. Her alleged killing spree began in 2005 up to March this year. She was arrested in November after an intelligence operation by police and an insurance company in Centurion.

Her matter was postponed to December 13 after an appearance in the Molopo magistrate’s court.

Setshwantsho’s case follows in the footsteps of a highly publicised trial of a police officer Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu. In 2021, Ndlovu was sentenced to six concurrent life terms for the murders of family members in order to claim insurance money. She had taken out life insurance policies on all her victims.

She ordered hits on five of her family members – her sister, two nephews, a niece and a cousin – to score R1.4-million insurance payout. Will we ever see the end of these killings? Unfortunately, thanks to moegoes like Setshwantsho, our lives are no longer save from relatives.

