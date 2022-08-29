Moegoe of the week

Moegoe

The suspension of Tembisa Hospital head Ashley Mthunzi and Lerato Madyo must be welcomed by all South Africans of good conscience.

Mthinzi, in his failed media blitz to cleanse himself, exposed how shallow he really is.

He is a leader who refuses to take responsibility. He reminds one of a petulant schoolboy who, instead of owning up to not doing his homework, would rather say that his dog ate it.

Tembisa Hospital is clearly led by senseless skhothane boys. Not only did they fail the late Babita Deokaran, but they also failed the entire health department. SA is ashamed.

Charmza

At a time when everyone is depressed by the rising cost of living and the constantly rising rate of crime and gender-based violence, the Waya-Waya challenge is exactly what the nation needs.

Even Tito Mboweni would agree dancing costs less than cooking.

The challenge has gone viral. Master KG is really putting South Africa on the map. No bars disrespecting his buddies just good fun, fun that everyone needs.

Hopefully Makhadzi will join on a higher gear. We need this.

