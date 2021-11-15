Moegoe of the week: Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter

Johannesburg- Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter and his spin doctor Sikonathi Mantshantsha are taking us for fools by informing us daily that they are managing the country’s rolling blackouts.

As power cuts intensified this week, De Ruyter faced growing calls to resign, but he cheekily responded by saying he won’t quit on his own accord.

These two moegoes also have the nerve to dictate to us that we must not call the cuts blackouts but load-shedding. De Ruyter and his cronies have failed dismally to stem the tide of the blackouts that have left the already ailing SA economy in tatters.

