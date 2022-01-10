Moegoe of the week: South African Cabinet Ministers

Johannesburg – Some senior government officials have been making irresponsible and wild speculations about the causes of the fire that engulfed the National Assembly chamber building in Cape Town this week, even before a preliminary forensic investigation report has been released.

With mixed signals on overdrive, the moegoes put the blame on the so-called “indigent and homeless” man arrested “soon” after the fire.

Minister Patricia de Lille said CCTV cameras were not monitored on that fateful day. Why for a national key point?

You’re all New Year moegoes

