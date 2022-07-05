No awards for denim disasters or near naked

After a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19, DStv and Mzansi Magic hosted the DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards at the Sun Arena in Pretoria last week.

Local celebrities and wanna-be celebrities shone on the much-loved blue carpet, dressed to the nines and ready to support their peers as they walked away with the coveted statuettes.

Yours in gossip had to be there. I mean, what is an event without Shwa? Anyways, I was not entirely impressed with how the theme was honoured.

The theme clearly stipulated that it was black tie or traditional, but some of you never cease to amaze me, it’s like you’re begging to find yourself on the Shwashwi pages.

Let’s get right to it, and start with those who looked good and tried their best to dress appropriately.

Zikhona Sodlaka has clearly been enjoying doing red-carpet looks (blue in this instance), and Shwa must say she loved her huge dress – it brought all the drama and volume to the blue carpet, but hey, the bigger the dress, the more opulent.

Pamela Mtanga really understood the assignment with that stunning white pearl-embroidered dress with a dramatic tulle train.

Nobody can go wrong with a classic black number that has bling or feathers in all the right places. Kwanele Mthethwa and Thando Thabethe also kept it simple and elegant in black.

Umkhokha lead actress Deli Malinga really impressed Shwa with her look. Almost didn’t recognise you, Delz.

House of Zwide’s Gaisang Noge made sure to bring her A-game to the awards. She looked sexy yet elegant in a dress that showed off her curvaceous body.

Shwa might have missed the embargoed theme or colour of the night because it seemed as if everyone was wearing emerald green, but the girl is not complaining… the colour is elegant.

Now to those who love to clown around. If there was an award for the worst-dressed couple, Bonko and Lesego Khoza would’ve taken it – I mean really, what nonsense were you two wearing? It seemed you were hit by level 100 load-shedding and left the house without reviewing your looks. Just tell me who wears a white denim outfit to an awards ceremony? The couple looked like they were attending an all-white party.

Zozibini Tunzi, were you comfortable in that tight-fitting dress? You were walking like a duck, but anyway, you could’ve done better with that outfit.

Ntando Duma, it’s like you have not been following the news. The regulations said masks off, not clothes off – my gosh!

Winnie Ntshaba, Shwa was rather disappointed with your outfit. For someone who is also a founder of some awards, you were supposed to respect the theme, or didn’t your invitation come with a theme?

And what is it about these new moms who would rather party than stay home and breastfeed? Tamia Mpisane, you can’t be out and practically naked.

Venus, we know you didn’t win Big Brother’s R2-million, but that dress was screamingly Nigeria. No disrespect, I love my fellow Africans. I hope you have stopped butt picking, it’s gross for a beautiful lady like you.

Nozuko Ntshangase, you really tried, shame, but that 2010 matric dance-inspired dress was a definite no, sweetheart – take yourself more seriously or don’t be afraid to ask the likes of Bonang for fashion tips – that is if she even knows you!

