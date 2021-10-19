Rami Chuene and Romeo Mabasa takes tourism up a notch

Johannesburg- The South African National Parks (SANParks) launched a reality television series last week hosted by the ever-fabulous and busty actress Rami Chuene and renowned life coach Romeo Mabasa.

The show, called Away for Repair, debuted on DStv’s Mzansi Magic last week and features ordinary people taking much-needed time away to mend broken relationships.

Shwa still doesn’t understand why people need to mend relationships in the parks.

When I asked the SANParks managing executive for tourism development and marketing, Hapiloe Sello, she said: “Away for Repair will treat viewers to an emotional roller-coaster as four teams of two undergo a relationship boot camp against the spectacular backdrops of seven of South Africa’s prime national parks.”

She also mentioned that through this series, they will be showcasing the diversity of their parks to the audience, as well as the range of fun and educational activities available.

Chuene and Mabasa were in high spirits with the attention on them. The two get along really well in person, I hope the chemistry will also be great on screen for the entire episode.

Still, on chemistry, I nearly lost my morals when I spotted TV twins Sizwe and Lizwe Khumbuza. They are as hot as they are on TV, even better in person. You are lucky they just paid lobola for me last week, I wish I met you guys last month.

Still, on hotness, actress Renate Stuurman showed support to her BFF Chuene, but Shwa couldn’t help but wonder where was her hunky boyfriend.

Maybe he was shooting another episode of The Queen? Or perhaps it was the case of a girls’ day outing for Chuene and Stuurman.

The ever-hot newsreader Melanie Bala looked relaxed in casual wear. Mel can wear anything and still sizzle!

TV presenter Olwethu Leshabane, showed up with her better half Neo, rocking her natural short hair and looking as stunning as ever. I like it when black girls embrace their natural looks.

The hunk of the decade, Pepsi Pokane, who happens to be the executive producer of the show, looked suave.

Pokane, it’s time you share your secrets. You’ve been hot ever since I was a toddler. Here’s another reality TV idea for you Mzansi men, especially the moneyed brigade who age with every cent they make.

Back to the national parks, the show will also see the teams compete in different adventures that will challenge them physically and mentally, all in a bid to repair their broken bonds.

The teams featured on the show include varsity friends dealing with deep betrayal issues, sisters yearning for acknowledgment of past hurts, a couple that has lost its foundation of trust, and a mother and daughter in need of unlearning their toxic behaviors.

Worry not, after breaking down on TV, those who are lucky enough will win an all-expenses-paid weekend stay at the Safari Lodge situated on the iconic Kruger National Park.

The runners-up will walk away with an all-expense-paid weekend getaway to Golden Gate Highlands National Park.

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi