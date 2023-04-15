Controversial ‘Sijola Sonke’ is teaching Tswyza about different love

Actor Kope Makgae, the host of Sijola Sonke, who is popularly known as Tswyza, says it’s been both exciting and scary to host the show.

Sijola Sonke is a dating show about three couples made up of gay, lesbian, and straight lovers. The pairs are looking for a single individual that they can add to their existing relationship. There are 17 singles who embark on a four-week journey to find love. But with this journey they experience various dynamics, drama and connections.

“None of us have the guts to tell our partners that we want to add some flare or excitement into our current relationships. Watching it has been an adventure on its own but it also taps into one’s own vulnerabilities, into the spiritual aspects of what relationships are or should be.”

Tswyza said it was interesting to see and find out how young people actually navigate around it while also being communicative. He said the beautiful aspect about it is that they do communicate and want the same thing.

“The challenge that I have encountered as the host is the notion that two people in a relationship is already dramatic on its own. Trying to add a third partner makes it more difficult because it seems like adding that person is a distraction. It’s also interesting to see that people have certain personalities in front of the camera, with their partners and different personalities when they are trying to recruit third parties into their relationships.”

The actor said he was also trying to understand exactly how the queer community works and identify with the various pronouns that is new to him.

Tswyza said he believes the show provides a supportive environment for people to explore other options because it teaches them that communicating their aspirations is good.

“This show opens a dialogue to other relationships within people’s current relationships, as opposed to going to cheat. It is still tricky because in relationships you always find the partner that submits is either controlling or narcissistic and the other partner ends up agreeing to such proposals.”

