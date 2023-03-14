Finding your soulmate made easy on SABC’s new dating show

All the people who are single and looking to mingle will be given an opportunity to find love on a new dating show that will air on SABC2.

Love is Love follows the people who are on a quest to find their soulmates.

With the help of a best friend, each contestant will pick stand-out entries from a list of entrants entered to be a part of the process.

They will then go on a group date with chosen candidates and two will be selected to go on a more personal one-on-one date.

Eventually, the contestant will pick a candidate they want to get to know better during the episode’s big finale.

There are 11 contestants looking for love. Those who are keen on a date with one of the love seekers can visit the show’s social media pages or its website.

Yentel Jacobs

A 27-year-old female from Cape Town interested in women between the ages of 27 and 45. Yentel is very adventurous and loves attending festivals, going rock climbing, pole-dancing and DJing. She’s looking for someone ambitious, kind-hearted, respectful and someone who knows what they want.

Rosette Cele

Fifty-year-old Rosette is from Johannesburg and is interested in men between the ages of 45 and 60. She’s an adventurous person who loves to exercise, particularly yoga and swimming. Her ideal man is a great communicator, kind, empathetic and tall.



Eric von Brandis

A 38-year-old single dad interested in men between 30 and 45. He is an award-winning hairstylist from Johannesburg and is very creative and arty. He is looking for someone who is kind, loyal, well-groomed and has morals.

Eudes Andre

Eudes is a 27-year-old man from Cape Town interested in women between 20 and 30. His ideal partner should be supportive, has a good heart and is mature. Eudes believes he is a great partner, because he is bold and charismatic. He loves writing poetry, the outdoors and going to the gym, where martial arts is his exercise of choice.

Ethan McKay

Twenty-two-year-old Ethan is a drama teacher from Cape Town who is interested in both men and women between 20 and 30. For him, good communication is key and he is looking for someone who is respectful and funny.

Chimenuex Kuen

A 30-year-old women from Johannesburg, Chimenuex is interested in men of any age. She loves swimming, wine-tasting, hitting the gym, singing, dancing and takes up martial arts. She is looking for a man who is kind, considerate and has a great sense of humour.

Anga Plaatjie

Anga is a 26-year-old food stylist from Johannesburg interested in men between 30 and 40. She is a massive foodie who is looking to meet a man who shares her zest for life and passion for food.

Andra Mostert

Andra is a 56-year-old women from Cape Town interested in men of any age. She is a marketing executive who is looking for a caring and gentle man who is ready to have some fun. She is positive, energetic and loves to cook.

Simphiwe Jack Mabaso

Simphiwe is a 28-year-old man from Johannesburg interested in women. He is a television and theatre actor. He is also a fitness trainer. He is looking for a lady who is loyal, honest, a go-getter, career-driven, and independent. He is a dreamer and loves going to the gym and taking care of his body and health.



Stacy Anderson

Stacy is 34 and from Cape Town. She is interested in men who are 30-plus. She is a regional events manager and part-time model. She is looking for someone who loves animals, is adventurous, ambitious and takes care of themselves. She is very family orientated and takes good care of her health and wellbeing.

Wimpie van der Merwe

Wimpie is a 65-year-old man from the Western Cape. A world champion cyclist and CEO of his own company, Wimpie has a strong and positive mindset. He is interested in meeting ladies from 45 years old who are active, intelligent, have a great sense of humour, and someone who is soft-spoken with Christian values. He is easygoing, highly focused and lives life to the fullest.

Love Is Love is set to premiere on SABC2 later in 2023.

