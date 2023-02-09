Gail and Kabelo Mabalane celebrate 10 years of marital bliss

Musician Kabelo and his wife Gail Mabalane are celebrating 10 years of marital bliss. The couple, who currently have two children together, took to social media to pen heartfelt messages to each other.

Kabelo said their love reminds him that goodness still exists and that they share a connection in a world that often chooses distance over depth.

“You will be reminded that there is hope to be found pouring from the fingertips of another human being, tucked between the layers of the things you have yet to discover about them. No, you will not find a love that is perfect, but you will find a love that is light, that isn’t heavy to carry, that does not weigh down the core of you,” wrote Kabelo.

Gail expressed her gratitude and love towards her husband and said she could not believe they had been married for ten years already.

“Time does fly when you’re having fun. Thank you for the best 10 years, I love you stukkend,” she wrote.

