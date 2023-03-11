Sex and pleasure shouldn’t be a taboo topic at home

A Showmax Original Sex and Pleasure shines the light on the topic of sex which is still taboo in many households.

Hosted by writer Kim Windvogel and journalist Romantha Botha, they preach that it’s better if the sex talk to teens comes from parents and not just from teachers at school.

Some of the interviewees on the show shared that they weren’t even prepared for their first menstrual period and the growth of pubic hair, let alone their first sexual experiences.

Sex is not something they ever discussed with their parents, or, in many South African homes, with the grandparents who were their primary caregivers.

Botha said leaving sex talk to your school is risky and she felt that school has let everybody down.

“Like all we knew was reproductive organs and what goes where. As interviewees say, sex education at schools has tended to focus more on sexually transmitted diseases than sexual pleasure, and has been better at explaining how to handle a condom than a clitoris. Queer sex often isn’t discussed at all,” said Botha.

The creators said the adults-only documentary series will take a broader view of what South Africans get up to behind closed doors.

The first episode features a diverse range of South Africans talking openly about their first experiences of sex and sex education.

Moonchild Sanelly talks about her first blowjob and Siv Ngesi talks about losing his virginity. Lesego Tlhabi known as Coconut Kelz talks about browsing porn on her school’s computers before she learnt to erase her search history.

”The more you learn about sex, the more you know about your body, the easier it is to identify when something is off, as well, The more we educate ourselves on these topics, even the fun stuff, that then helps you with the important stuff, which is knowing when you are a victim,” said Tlhabi.

