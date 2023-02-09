Showmax drops trailer for ‘Sex and Pleasure’ documentary series

Streaming platform Showmax has dropped the first trailer for the Sex and Pleasure documentary series which premieres on 8 March.

The adults-only documentary series will be hosted by writer Kim Windvogel and journalist Romantha Botha. It takes a broader look at what South Africans get up to behind closed doors and everywhere else too.

“I’m a sex-positive, curious queer who works in the sexual and reproductive health and rights space. That’s just feminist talk for believing that people should have access to sexual health information and services,” said Windvogel.

“We made this doccie series because we really wanted to know how South Africans, from various intersections, experience and explore sex in their everyday lives,” said Botha.

Windvogel and Botha co-wrote and conceptualised the show with director Ayanda Duma.

Duma said the aim is to invite the whole country, from conservative to highly liberal, to take part in an adult conversation that hasn’t been possible until now.

In addition to OnlyFans creators, exotic dancers, and couples talking about choking, the trailer features familiar faces like actor Siv Ngesi and Artscape CEO Marlene le Roux, a disability and women’s rights activist.

Each episode will explore sex in relation to a different topic: parenting, love, drugs, orgasm, disability, age, and spirituality.

Making appearances in the series are Moonchild Sanelly, sexperts like Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng and Dr Mpume Zenda, and publisher Ingrid Jones.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author