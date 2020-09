Why must people brag when they suddenly come into money. Hamilton Ndlovu couldn’t

wait to show off his fleet of luxury cars, including a Porsche and Lamborghini Urus SUV. Now SARS has gone and frozen his bank accounts and wants to know how he accumulated

his wealth. Now if you had practised self-control and fought the urge to show off on social

media – you could’ve been riding blissfully through the countryside. Reminds Shwa of SA’s dumbest criminals.

Author



Vincent,



Shwashwi